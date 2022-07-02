Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

