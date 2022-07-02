Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.