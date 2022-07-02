Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $484.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.09. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

