Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

