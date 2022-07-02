Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,490.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.