Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $653,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

