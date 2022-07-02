Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

