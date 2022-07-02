Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $827,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 71,756 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,894,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

