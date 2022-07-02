Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,714.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

