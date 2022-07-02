Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 81.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.44 and its 200-day moving average is $223.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.