Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.90.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.