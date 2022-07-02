Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,672 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,006,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at $134.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.