Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.8% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

