Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in MetLife by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in MetLife by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.68 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

