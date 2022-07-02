Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

CP stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

