Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 33,520 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,520 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 1.34% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

GWX stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

