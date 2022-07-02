Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 88 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.76 and its 200 day moving average is $432.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

