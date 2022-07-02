Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Shares of YUM opened at $116.71 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.