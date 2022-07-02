Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Sold by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

