Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

PL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of PL opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

