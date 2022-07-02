PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Buys $61,560.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 13,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $525.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of -1.58.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

