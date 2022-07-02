POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) versus Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Critical Contrast

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares POET Technologies and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A Intel $79.02 billion 1.88 $19.87 billion $6.02 6.04

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for POET Technologies and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intel 7 12 5 0 1.92

Intel has a consensus target price of $52.42, suggesting a potential upside of 44.24%.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% Intel 31.68% 21.67% 12.14%

Summary

Intel beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies (Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

