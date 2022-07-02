Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,159 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

