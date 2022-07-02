Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

POSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $816.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $468,895.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,251.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,206,065 shares of company stock worth $23,703,547 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Poshmark by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,095 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Poshmark by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,086 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 503,241 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

