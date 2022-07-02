PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$23.75

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

