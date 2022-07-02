Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 151 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

NYSE:UPS opened at $184.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

