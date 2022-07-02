Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,326,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

