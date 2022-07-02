Private Capital Group LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

