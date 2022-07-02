Private Capital Group LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

