Private Capital Group LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 290.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

