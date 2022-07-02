Private Capital Group LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

