Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 94 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock opened at $461.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.47 and a 200-day moving average of $490.31. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

