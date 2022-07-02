Private Capital Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LPL Financial by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $181.23 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.86 and a 200-day moving average of $180.40.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

