Private Capital Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.