Private Capital Group LLC Sells 613 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

TMUS stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

