Private Capital Group LLC Takes $147,000 Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 59,699 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,540 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 552,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

BATS IAGG opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

