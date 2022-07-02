ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) & Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Head-To-Head Review

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

52.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Graybug Vision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics $1.60 million 35.16 -$72.90 million ($1.07) -0.74 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.82 million ($1.63) -0.60

Graybug Vision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ProQR Therapeutics and Graybug Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Graybug Vision 0 2 2 0 2.50

ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.43, suggesting a potential upside of 841.52%. Graybug Vision has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics -2,469.79% -54.60% -33.17% Graybug Vision N/A -50.75% -47.76%

Summary

Graybug Vision beats ProQR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome. The company also engages in the developing of Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.