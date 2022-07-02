ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,044 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,240,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 241,565 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $5,628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $14.32 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

