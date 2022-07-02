Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT Lowered to €18.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.50 ($21.81) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Proximus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Proximus from €17.00 ($18.09) to €15.50 ($16.49) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.
About Proximus (Get Rating)
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
