Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT Lowered to €18.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.50 ($21.81) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Proximus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Proximus from €17.00 ($18.09) to €15.50 ($16.49) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

