Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.18 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

