Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for RH Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $28.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $220.70 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RH by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RH by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in RH by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

