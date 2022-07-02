Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

