Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Lifted by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

TSE:CG opened at C$8.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.46 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.28%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.