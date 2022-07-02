Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.52. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

