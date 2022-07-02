Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $744.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

