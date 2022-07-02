Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

