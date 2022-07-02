Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,240.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 508,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,457 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $304.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.46 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

