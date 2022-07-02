Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $10.49. Radius Health shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 1,125,439 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

The firm has a market cap of $498.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

