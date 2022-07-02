Raymond James Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $111.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.43.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

