Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.21. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.62.

TSE PD opened at C$82.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$35.82 and a twelve month high of C$109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

